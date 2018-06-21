Egypt to open defence office in Abuja — Envoy

The Egyptian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Wael-Adel Nadir, says the country has concluded plans to open a defence office in Abuja.

Nadir made the disclosure when he paid a courtesy visit to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Olukunle Bamgbose on Thursday in Abuja.

The envoy said the establishment of the office, which was approved by the Egyptian Government, would be the first of its kind in Africa.

He added that operations of the office would strengthen bilateral relations, especially in the defence sector, between the two countries.

The minister said it had been scheduled that the Egyptian Minister of Defence would be visiting his Nigerian counterpart to perfect the taking off of the office.

He lauded the excellent bilateral relations between Nigeria and Egypt, particularly with regards to military cooperation.

Nadir stressed the need for both countries to re-establish political consultations with a view to addressing matters affecting their bilateral relations.

He said reopening the platform for consultation would require both ministries agreeing on a Memorandum of Understanding.

Bamgbose commended the envoy for the visit and assured the vice minister of Federal Government’s readiness to accelerate the process of reestablishing bilateral political consultations.

The permanent secretary said the platform would be an avenue to deepen existing relations between the two countries.

The two officials agreed to hold the maiden meeting sometime in July or August. (NAN)