Edo set to commence reconstruction of schools

…tasks communities to protect renovated schools

After a successful bid round for the renovation/repairs of schools in Edo State, the state government is set to commence the reconstruction of dilapidated school structures as part of ongoing reforms in the education sector.

The Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Basic Education/ Acting Chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, who made the submission in a chat with Journalists, said that with the bid round for renovations of 230 schools now completed, the government would prioritise certified contractors with good track record for executing durable projects.

She noted that the renovation work, which includes various levels of repairs and/or overhaul in selected schools, will pave way for a conducive learning environment for primary and secondary school pupils.

On plans to transform the education sector, she said, “on assumption of office in November 2016, Governor Obaseki ordered an inventory of facilities and the enumeration of the number of primary schools in the state. The schools were categorised into three. Those in grade A are in good condition, those in B need little intervention and schools in grade C require total renovation.”

“For the first time we have a convergence of policy and practice. With Governor Obaseki’s reform in the sector, SUBEB has been restructured. The Board is no longer just about awarding contracts, infact, we are also focusing on learning outcomes, having a synergy between the learning environment and what is learnt.”

Noting that there was a need for communities to join forces to protect the schools when they have been renovated, she said, “during ex-governor Adams Oshiomhole’s administration, many schools were repaired, but sadly so many of them have been vandalised and the facilities looted by hoodlums.”

The Acting SUBEB chairman emphasised that the governor is resolute about securing the understanding and support of communities where schools are located to ensure the schools are not vandalised after the remodeling.