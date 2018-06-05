Edo PDP flays College of Agriculture closure

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—EDO State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described as worrisome, the closure of the College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, by the state government, saying that the action was a total contempt of the judiciary.

A statement in Benin City, by the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, described the action of the state government as a slap on the face of the judiciary which must be resisted and condemned by all.

He said: “We are dismayed by the recent announcement that the College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, Edo State, has been closed down and the employment of all its academic and non academic staff terminated. All sacked.

“Following the unlawful closure of the College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, on August 8, 2017, by armed policemen on the orders of the Godwin Obaseki led APC state government, the body of academic and non-academic workers as well as students sued Edo State Government and others in suit no NICN/BEN/08/2018 at the National Industrial Court, Akure. The case was adjourned to June 7, 2018 for arguments on the claimants’ motion for a mandatory order to reopen the college pending the determination of the substantive suit before the court.

“In total contempt of the judiciary and in a clear case of obstruction of justice, Edo State Government went ahead to announce the termination of employment of all staff of the institution. This “slap in the face” of the judiciary must be condemned and resisted.

“Edo PDP is worried with what is now becoming a pattern, a systematic denial of Edo State indigenes (especially in the Edo South zone) of educational facilities to develop and improve themselves and their skills. Edo South is facing an education holocaust.

“First, it was the College of Education, Ekiadolor, Edo State. Governor Obaseki and his handler, conspired to deceive and con Edo South leaders. They have not been able to explain to the people why Tayo Akpata University of Education, Ekiadolor, proclaimed and signed into law same day as the University in Iyamoh has not been approved by NUC even though it already had structures and staff in place but Iyamoh University has been built from scratch, accredited and admitting students and soon to graduate its first set.”