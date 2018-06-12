Market women hail Obaseki, Osinbajo on collaboration empowerment

As Edo State readies to host the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on a two-day visit, market women in the state have lauded the healthy, impactful collaboration between the state and the federal government on projects that directly impact their businesses and improve their livelihood.

The Vice President is expected to be in Benin City, on June 14 and 15, and will stop over at Edaiken Market, in Uselu, for the commissioning of the pilot phase of a solar project under the Energising Economy Programme of the Federal Government.

Traders in Edaiken Market hailed the Vice President for bringing the initiative to the market, noting that they couldn’t wait to express their appreciation to the Presidency for picking them out for such scheme.

The traders also lauded the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for his sustained effort to transform the state and the increasing influx of businesses into the state, which according to them, has resulted in more sales and activity across markets.

Leader of Edo Market Women, Madam Blacky Ogiamien, said, “I am excited over the Vice President’s visit. We are fully in support of the solar project in the market as we no longer have to worry about power from Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to be able to operate smoothly. We would love that the programme is extended to cover the entire market and other markets in the state.

Noting that the state government has cleaned up the market and curbed the excesses of traders in Uselu and environs, she expressed delight at the partnership between Governor Obaseki and the Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo.

A trader in Edaiken Market, who identified herself as Mary, said that the visit is highly anticipated as the women are eager to show their support for the policies of the Federal Government in the state, adding, “We are very happy that the Vice President is coming to our market. All of us are awaiting his arrival and we would love to give him a hero’s welcome as he has performed well, especially with the project in our market.”