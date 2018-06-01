Edo Cycling Tour gets date

Neo Media, the marketing consultant for the Edo Cycling Tour has fixed August 22-27, 2018 as dates for the first edition of the 5-day cycling extravaganza expected to attract over 200 cyclists from the 36 states of the federation and Abuja.

The CEO of Neo Media, Ehi Braimah who disclosed this in Lagos said that arrival of participants is on Agust 22, the pre-race meeting by the technical officials will hold on August 23 while the race will be flagged off on Friaday, August 24 in Ososo, in Akoko Edo local government area.

Mr Braimah added that Day 2 of the race will flag off at Iyomho, home of former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole while Day-3, the last leg of the race will begin in Ekpoma on August 26 and end in Benin, the state capital.

The race will take riders through Igarra, Ibillo, Okpella, Auchi, Fugar Agenebode, Afuze, Otuo, Uzeba, Sabongida Ora, irrua, Ekpoma, Ehor and end in Benin.