Ecobank apprehends, hands over fraudster to police

Ecobank has apprehended and handed over an internet fraudster who attempted to hack into its Mobile app to swindle huge sum of funds running into several millions of naira to the Police authourities.

A reliable source in the bank was quoted as saying the Management of the bank quickly alerted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ikoyi, Lagos who deployed his investigative team to unravel the perpetrators

The Police have since arraigned fraudster alongside his accomplice at a Lagos state Magistrate Court on a four count charges.