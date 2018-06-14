Breaking News
Ebuehi good to go after training injury

On 2:47 amIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi will be fit for match duty after he suffered a bleeding nose during the team training.

Ebuehi collided with a team-mate and needed treatment for a cut on his nose. Doctors quickly established that there was nothing broken, the defender got back on the pitch after getting treatment and continued with the rest of the squad.

“Tyronne had an injury on the nose, but nothing was broken and the treatment of the doctor was very good,” Rohr said at Wednesday morning’s media conference.

 


