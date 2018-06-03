Ebuehi backs Eagles advance from Group D

TYRONNE Ebuehi has backed the Super Eagles to advance from group D of the FIFA World Cup tournament, which is regarded as the hardest preliminary fixtures.

The Super Eagles on paper are the least rated team against Croatia, Iceland and Argentina, but Ebuehi who had a good game against England yesterday at the Wembley Stadium, believes they can survive and also win against Argentina whom the Eagles have lost to in three previous World Cup matches.

I think we have a really good team – and if you see the group we can make it into the next round,” Ebuehi told Goal.

We played against Argentina before in a friendly game, which we won. The most important thing is we can play as a team. “We can beat Argentina again, you always have to believe. It doesn’t matter who you play against, however, Messi didn’t play against us in the friendly match.”