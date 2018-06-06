Breaking News
Eagles are tough, Czech coach warns players

As the Super Eagles prepare to take on Czech Republic this afternoon coach Karel Jarolím, has warned his wards not to take the game lightly.

Coming from a 4-0 bashing in the hands of Australia in their last friendly Jarolim said he is under pressure to get a good result from the match against Nigeria.

‘’I’m still under pressure, of course, I would rather play for a better result, but the reality is that it did not happen and it is up to us to react, it will be important for the team to play, but also for the result, I will be happy,’’ Jarolim said.

‘’Nigeria is qualitatively stronger than Australia, I saw their match in England, it’s a very good opponent.’’

Jarolím hinted that he will tinker with his starting lineup as he wants to see more emotions and taste for winning in the team.


