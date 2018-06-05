Eagles target morale-boosting win over Czech Republic

Abuja – The Super Eagles are set to win Wednesday’s friendly against the Czech Republic to serve as a great psychological tune for the FIFA World Cup finals.

Coach Gernot Rohr said on Tuesday that a win would be the target,

against the backdrop of consecutive losses in friendly matches against

Serbia and England.

The pre-world cup friendly against Czech Republic is the Super Eagles’ final game before Nigeria’s first match of the FIFA World Cup against Croatia which is barely 10 days away.

“We will go for victory that would boost spirit and earn team

confidence ahead of our first match in Russia.

“It would not be an easy pick but we will work hard for it,” Rohr was quoted as saying on the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) website.

Wednesday’s encounter at the Rudolf Tonn Stadium – a multi-use facility in Rannersdorf, a city in the sub-division of Schwechat, outside Vienna – will be the third official meeting between both countries.

Nigeria and then Czechoslovakia drew 1-1 in a group phase match at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow.

Ladislav Vizek opened scoring for the Czechs in the first half with Henry Nwosu grabbing the equalizer for the Eagles with six minutes left on the clock.

Nigerian forward Emmanuel Osigwe had a goal from a long range free –kick disallowed.

The Czechs edged the Super Eagles 2-1 in their second meeting in Rabat on Dec. 11, 1996 – as part of the King Hassan Cup Tournament.

Team spirit was further lifted ahead of the match following the arrival of backroom staff members Nnaemeka Anozie (Team Physiotherapist), Chidi Ngoka (Equipment Manager) and Labaran Awaku (Equipment Officer) from London.

The three persons were denied entry visas into Austria by that country’s embassy in Nigeria.

However, the NFF approached the Embassy of Austria in the United Kingdom, with the assistance of the Nigeria High Commission in London, and the visas were issued on Tuesday. (NAN)