Eagles set to battle Iceland in Volgograd

The Super Eagles have arrived in the southern Russia town of Volgograd and are in high spirits to face Iceland in their crucial group D FIFA World Cup tie this afternoon.

The Brazil 2014 Round of 16 achievers flew from their Essentuki base on Thursday morning and were settled in their Hampton-by-Hilton Volgograd Hotel abode a little after 1pm.

Focus has been on how to beat the Euro 2016 quarter finalists since their opening day loss to Croatia in Kaliningrad on Saturday. Only a victory against the feisty Scandinavians will renew hope for a place in the knockout rounds while defeat would mean early and unflattering elimination from the quadrennial showpiece.

“We have watched the game against Croatia again to see our mistakes so that we can correct them. It will be a tough game. We have to be at our best and be more professional with our defending especially from set-pieces,” said coach Gernot Rohr

“We have to be fully focused and not lose concentration all through the game. I believe with hard work we can get a good result. In truth, there is no need to add to the pressure we have now. More pressure on the team will not necessarily translate to better results.”

“We won’t lose this game,” he answered dismissing any doubts about his team’s chances.

However, he also said he has been impressed with the discipline and organization of Iceland making their first World Cup appearance.

“They did a great match against Argentina and it will be difficult to beat them,” he admitted.

“They play as a team and they do not have big stars, like us.

“It will be interesting to see how this match goes.”