Eagles bank on weather to beat Iceland

The weather in Volgograd on Super Eagles match day against Iceland could be as high as a boiling 35 degrees centigrade – very much like Abuja heat in dry season – and Nigeria will be hoping that will be an advantage for them on the day. It could also be a disadvantage for the mostly foreign-based Super Eagles players.

The lowest temperature on the day is put at 26 degrees.

Friday’s match is a must-win for Nigeria if they are to still nurse the hope of going past the first round stage of this World Cup.

Iceland have a point from the deserved 1-1 draw with Argentina but it is believed their disciplined and organized play may suffer because of the sweltering heat by the time the game kicks off 6pm local time.

“The hot weather will be in our favour on Friday in Volgograd,” said a confident Eagles official.

“We hope that will affect Iceland and eventually give us the win we badly need to get our World Cup dream back on track.”