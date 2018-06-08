Why I dumped PDP for APGA—Oduah

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA—THE senator representing Anambra North in the national assembly, Princess Stella Oduah, who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has explained that she joined APGA out of conviction that the party is the conscience of the Igbo.

Senator Oduah, while further justifying her decision to abandon her former party, said being an APGA member will give her opportunity to play the local politics and touch peoples’ lives directly in Igbo land.

She said, “Despite my global orientation, the Igbo agenda and that of my core constituency have always been the centrepiece of my politics. I believe APGA must grow beyond the boundary of Anambra State, beyond the boundary of South East.

“As a senator, my first obligation is to my constituency, then my state and Igbo-land; it is on this note that I announced my intention to run for the Anambra North senatorial seat under All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

“My joining APGA is borne out of the conviction that the party is the conscience of the Igbo because all politics are local. APGA possesses the midas-touch to turn the South East into the land of gold.”

The senator recalled that, “when I sponsored the South-East Development Commission, SEDC, Bill in the Senate in 2017, it was to drive the Igbo agenda. It was an expression of a potent desire to see a change in my homeland, and an examplification of that sacred Igbo philosophy.

“As you all know, the South East is a region with the least Federal Government presence in terms of projects. The region grapples with ecological problems, bad roads, poor electricity, unemployment and decrepit infrastructure.

“It is also the region with least appointment in the Federal Government. Besides other factors, I believe the neglect of the region fuelled the agitations for an independent state by some groups.”

The former Minster of Aviation, however, noted that, “I must say the Igbo have achieved some progress even without the intervention of the Federal Government. Anambra State for instance, has made tremendous progress under Governor Willie Obiano, with meagre Federal Government monetary allocations.”