DSS arrested Abaribe for supporting IPOB, alleged gun running – Lawyer

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s lawyer, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN), yesterday, gave insight into why the lawmaker was arrested on Friday by men of the Department of State Security (DSS).

Ume disclosed that Abaribe, representing Abia South, was arrested and detained by the DSS operatives because of allegations that he was supporting, aiding and sponsoring a proscribed body, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

According to the lawyer, the security operatives raided and searched every nook and cranny of Abaribe’s house in company of the senator, who was brought from the headquarters of the DSS for a period of six hours, from 5- 11pm, before he was taken back, adding that the security outfit had denied the senator access to his lawyer, family members and his doctor.

He disclosed that the arrest was contained in a search warrant, dated June 2, 2018, which directed DSS operatives who searched Abaribe’s house to “focus and search for arms and ammunition and any other incriminating document, while the alleged crime was aiding and supporting a proscribed body i.e. IPOB.”

Ume said: “Of all the 27 items seized and taken away, none could be all they wanted to see in terms of arms and ammunition or stored bags of Ghana Must Go for sponsoring the said IPOB.

“But, unfortunately, two of the 27 items include two handsets of two USA citizens found in the home.

“One of the laptops taken include that of an educationist containing examination questions slated to be set for students on June 25, 2018.

“All pleas for the questions to be copied was refused.”

The lawyer, who noted that he was worried at the turn of events, especially when the leader of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu was to appear in court on October 2017, but in September, his house was brutally shut down, said, “Senator Abaribe, the surety to Nnamadi Kanu, is to appear in court on June 26, 2018, but, on June 22, Senator Abaribe was arrested and detained incommunicado”.