Don’t date only one man at a time, Berla Mundi writes ladies

By Ayo Onikoyi

Berla Mundi, a Ghanaian TV personality has thrown a challenge to women not to fool themselves by dating only one man at a time. Sharing a post on her Instagram page, she advised ladies to sample different men instead of staying committed to one man in a relationship.

It was meant as an open letter to women and Berla took no prisoners in her summation.

“Until that man has claimed you as his own, you are single. Until he has used his words to make his intentions clear, you are single. Go on other dates, meet people, have fun. It’s okay, you owe him nothing. One-sided expectations birth disappointment”

In a caption, she urged ladies to go on different dates so as to enjoy all the meals served.

“Please don’t waste restaurant food because of your loyalty to that one man who can’t bodily claim you. Go on dates and eat all the food.

Few months ago, Berla Mundi was accused by actress Yvonne Nelson of dating married men for money and opportunity. The allegation was vehemently denied by Berla.