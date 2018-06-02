Don Jazzy set to marry

By iyabo aina

Nigeria’s number one music producer and record label boss, Don Jazzy has been joking about his quest for a wife for quite a while now, and he has been insinuating he’s still single and searching.

However, he may already have some one in mind as he recently posted a video of himself dancing ”Shakushaku” with title:“If you ever think you can’t dance. Just remember this. You can’t be that bad. I decided to start going out more. Came all the way to this wedding maybe I will see wife . Everybody was taken sha. But dear future wife, just know that I will embarrass you with my dance moves forever. Take me as I am. I don talk my own.”

EME boss, Banky W then dropped a comment that the day Don Jazzy marries will be an internet breaking day

Don Jazzy then swiftly responded that the internet will not break but live to witness the glorious event. He also added that the day is not so far anymore. ‘Joining you soon bro don’t worry,’ he wrote.