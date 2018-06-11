Delta to launch health programme in schools —Okobah

By Chioma Obinna

Delta State Government is set to launch a comprehensive school health programme that will cater for the healthcare needs of school children as part of efforts to ensure that no child was missed in the health for all Deltans policy of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration.

Speaking during an advocacy visit to the State Ministry of Education, Basic and Secondary, to intimate the Commissioner for Education about the programme, Chairman, Delta State Primary Health Care Development Agency, DSPHCDA, Dr. Isioma Okobah, explained that the programme is aimed at ensuring good health for the child.

Throwing light on the objective of the Delta State Comprehensive School Health Programme, DSCHP, tagged, No Child Left Behind, Okobah said: “The programme will help ensure that at the point of entering school, every child will be made to undergo certain clinical examination so as to quickly address any health issue the child may have as early detection of health issues is the most reliable way to address the problem.”