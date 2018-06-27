Dare now Executive Director of Inlaks

The management and board of Inlaks has announced the elevation of its Acting Executive Director of the Infrastructure Business Unit, Babatope Dare, to the position of Executive Director in the organisation.

As acting Executive Director of the Infrastructure Business Unit, he was responsible for the development and implementation of the Digital Transformation Strategy of the Infrastructure and e-Banking Business Division while also serving as the Director for Sales and Strategy.

Tope Dare started his career in the Nigerian Financial Industry where he successfully designed, implemented and managed complex IT projects while leading cross-functional large teams of both technical and operations in the Information Technology Division of different banks.

He later joined NCR; the American global leader in the vast self-service industries as Sales & Marketing Manager and was responsible for all direct and indirect sales of NCR’s solution portfolios in Nigeria between 2010 and 2012.

He is a graduate of Electronics and Electrical Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University.