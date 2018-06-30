Delta APC leaders pledge unity after court judgement

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State have appealed for healing and unity for them to focus on their common foes in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the march towards the 2019 election.

The appeal followed last weekend’s clashes among the factions at the national convention of the party in Abuja and last Thursday’s consent judgment by a Federal High Court resolving the legal issues between the factions in the party.

The leaders including Chief Great Ogboru, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Dr. Iyke Odikpo, Chief Charles Uwaechie, Dr. Alex Ideh and Hon. George Timinimi in the statement said:”Yesterday, the Federal High Court endorsed its June 19, 2018 consent judgment in Suit No.: FHC/ABJ/CS/509/18 upholding the authentic results of the 5th and 12th May, 2018 Ward and Local Government Congresses duly submitted to our great Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), by Alhaji Sanni Dododo in his capacity as the Chairman of the Ward and Local Government Congress Committee in Delta State.

“The Court also affirmed that only the valid delegates who emerged from the congresses conducted by Alhaji Dododo could produce a State Executive as was done on May 19, 2018 when Prophet Jones Ode Erue and his entire State Executives were duly elected.’’