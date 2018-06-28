Customs lauds FG on economy

By Godwin Oritse

Abeokuta—THE management of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has said efforts by the present government to resuscitate the economy through efficient fiscal policy implementation remains high and vibrant, saying “unscrupulous elements are unwavering in their nefarious activities to continue to sabotage the economy.”

Speaking to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Customs Area Controller of Ogun command, Controller Michael Agbara, said the antics of criminals remained a stumbling block in the implementation process.

He noted that current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari remained unrelenting in its bid to foil, frustrate and deplete these criminals war chest of funds and antics. According to him the Ogun Customs Area Command through renewed strategies would continue to achieve increased blockage of leakages of prohibited imported items and smugglings of other goods that have violated import regulations.

He said “the single biggest threat to our economy today is smuggling. I can tell you that the kind of smuggling we are faced with is not just local, I suspect regional and international conspiracy because if you look at the whole scenario, Customs is implementing government fiscal policies 100 percent. We collect revenue on all custom trade and intercept and seize contraband items and even customs trade goods that violated trade regulations. Unfortunately we have some dubious and criminal elements who like to cut corners through smuggling, such smugglings that the society cannot even rationalise.”