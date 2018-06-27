Breaking News
Cuper to stay on as Egypt coach

On 12:30 am by Urowayino Warami

Egypt head coach Hector Cuper said  that he is not going to retire after his team were eliminated from the 2018 World Cup losing all their group-stage matches.

Saudi Arabia beat Egypt 2-1 in Volgograd on Monday with both teams exiting the World Cup.

“Retirement? I have a contract until the end of the World Cup, we’ll see what happens next, but I’m not announcing my retirement. We’ve already had two meetings [with the Egyptian Football Association] about a new contract and we are to hold one more [meeting]. A decision has not been made yet,” Cuper told journalists.

The 62-year-old was appointed Egypt’s head coach in March 2015 and saw them through to their first World Cup since 1990.

However, Karam Kurdi, a member of the board of directors of the Egyptian Football Association, said that Cuper’s contract would not be extended after the defeat to Saudi Arabia.


