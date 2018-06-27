Cuper to stay on as Egypt coach

Egypt head coach Hector Cuper said that he is not going to retire after his team were eliminated from the 2018 World Cup losing all their group-stage matches.

Saudi Arabia beat Egypt 2-1 in Volgograd on Monday with both teams exiting the World Cup.

“Retirement? I have a contract until the end of the World Cup, we’ll see what happens next, but I’m not announcing my retirement. We’ve already had two meetings [with the Egyptian Football Association] about a new contract and we are to hold one more [meeting]. A decision has not been made yet,” Cuper told journalists.

The 62-year-old was appointed Egypt’s head coach in March 2015 and saw them through to their first World Cup since 1990.

However, Karam Kurdi, a member of the board of directors of the Egyptian Football Association, said that Cuper’s contract would not be extended after the defeat to Saudi Arabia.