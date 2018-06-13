Court threatens Lai Mohammed over looters’ list suit

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman, leave to serve the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, notice to appear before the court and explain why he should not be committed to prison for publishing the name of the applicant in looters’ list, while the matter is pending in court.

The Federal Government, through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is prosecuting Usman and three others before the court and they pleaded not guilty.

While the matter is still ongoing, the applicant’s name was included in looters’ list published by the alleged contemnor.

Trial judge, Justice Rilwan Aikawa, granted the application, following an ex-perte motion by Usman’s counsel, Chief Ferdinand Orbih(SAN), alleging contempt of court against Mohammed.

According to the motion, the alleged contemnor aware of the pendency of the suit, caused to be published a list of looters in several media on April 1, where the name of the applicant featured as having looted N1.5 billion.

The matter has been adjourned to October 2.

The court also ordered the motion on notice and other accompanying processes be served on the alleged contemnor by substituted means.