Costly mistakes to avoid when travelling abroad

We all make mistakes, but when it comes to travelling abroad, we can make costly mistakes without even trying. Some of them are quick to fix and easily forgotten, others can be expensive, and time-consuming. When next you are travelling abroad, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, highlight mistakes you should avoid.

Failing to Check their Passport Dates

Did you know that many countries require your passport to be valid for at least six months after your return? If you go through customs with a passport that is soon to expire, you may be turned away. Check the passport regulations for your destination country well in advance of your trip.

Forgetting to buy travel insurance

Many travellers forget to buy travel insurance, but having a good travel insurance plan is cheap and smart protection from accidents, injuries and illnesses, passport and card theft, and even travel delays. Travellers who buy travel insurance know that they have the coverage they need in a travel emergency as well as a person to call for help when things go wrong on their trip.

Packing the wrong things

If a traveller packs well, they will have the right clothing, medicine, and tools they need to be comfortable. While you can’t plan for everything that can go wrong, having what you need when you need it can make a big difference in your safe and healthy return back home. Additionally, do not pack too many things.

Forget travel adapters

The electrical plugs that are standard in your home country are not the same in other countries, and you will need adapters to use your electronic devices and appliances. Buy the adapters you need for the country you are visiting and whatever you do, if the plug doesn’t fit, don’t force it.

Convert currency at expensive places

Travelling abroad is never cheap and it can get even more expensive when converting currency. Getting the best exchange rate is important. The best way to exchange currency is by visiting official bureau de changes.