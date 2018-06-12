Convention: Oshiomhole’s our only candidate —Edo APC

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State yesterday, said that the immediate past governor of the state, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, was the only candidate the party in the state was supporting for the national chairmanship of the party ahead of the national convention of the party scheduled for the 23 of this month.

The party warned its local government party chairmen against altering the leadership list handed over to them to avoid getting into trouble with the party.

State chairman of the party, Anselm Ojezua, when he swore in the chairman of the party in the 18 local government areas of the state, said “You will notice that from the beginning of this process, we have not deviated from the constitution. Arguably, Edo State is the only state where we don’t have one issue from the ward executive constitutions right down to the state congress and this is because we have the right leadership, which took the right decisions and adopted the right processes to get the right result.

“We have to build on it, we must prove that it worked for us and it must work for Nigeria and that is the reason why we will take this opportunity to also say that the man who designed this our model, which led to it fruition is the man we are hoping to donate to Nigeria to do for Nigeria what he did for Edo State and that man is Oshiomhole. That legacy is what we have a duty to build upon.

“And we want to make it clear that he is the only candidate we are backing for the national chairmanship of the APC,” he stated.