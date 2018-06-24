Convention: APC begins sorting as Okorocha, Izunaso reach compromise

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress APC has begun sorting and collation of the results of Saturday’s national convention, even though delegates from Delta state were yet to conclude voting as at the time of filing this report.



They were earlier barred from voting yesterday following disruptions caused by two factions of the party in the state. However, when they were allowed to vote this morning, the process was nearly truncated following disagreements among the delegates who then resorted to throwing missiles in different directions, injuring some persons in the process.

The development forced the Chairman of the Convention subcommittee on Security, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi state to order stricter security measures, restricting movement of people within the premises.

Imo delegates refrain from voting

Meanwhile, in what appears a major compromise between Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo state and the National Organizing Secretary of the party, Sen. Osita Izunaso, delegates from the state have now been stopped from voting at the convention. The development was to allow the convention go on without further disruptions.

Announcing this, Chairman of the National Convention Planning Committee and Jigawa state Governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar said; “Voting is almost concluded. With the agreement we had with the two groups in Imo, we said for the interest of peace and progress of the party, we agreed that they should not vote. So, we thank the leaders of the two groups, Gov. Rochas Okorocha and Sen. Osita Izunaso for this sacrifice”.

While Izunaso is seeking reelection, Okorocha is sponsoring another candidate, Barr. Emma Ibediro, a development that had seen the two camps nearly fighting dirty.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari is being awaited for the final ceremonies of the convention.