Conduct integrity tests on pipelines, Bayelsa deputy gov charges SPDC

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA — DEPUTY Governor of Bayelsa State, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha Jonah (retd), has called on Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, to conduct an integrity test on its pipelines in the Niger Delta region.



The deputy governor decried what he described as the frequency of oil spillages from the company’s operations, as well as the fact that a good number of its pipes were laid a long time ago and may have suffered from corrosion.

He stated this at one of the spillage sites, weekend, when he undertook an on-the-spot assessment of the extent of damage to the environment, following the recent eruption of the SPDC River Ramos pipeline that resulted in the spillage of crude oil into the river that affected Aghoro community and others in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state.

Jonah also berated SPDC for the delay in carrying out remediation activities and provision of relief materials, in order to mitigate the sufferings of the people in the affected communities, considering the fact that the oil spillage occurred about a month ago.

Noting the usual joint investigation exercise would be carried out to ascertain the cause of the spillage, the deputy governor advised SPDC to ensure that all the relevant parties were involved in the exercise.