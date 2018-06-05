Communites urged to cooperate with Excravos dredging

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Host communities along the Excravos Bar to Warri Port have been urged to give maximum cooperation to the dredging project due to commence in the area.

Chairman, Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr Michael Tidi, made the appeal when Itsekiri and Ijaw youths paid him a courtesy visit in his office as part of their sensitisation campaign for a peaceful dredging exercise.

Tidi who was excited about the project because it would make Warri bounce back to economic relevance again, assured that communities in his domain would ensure a trouble free dredging project.

He said the project was coming after the local government organised a major summit on resuscitating the economic life of the oil rich city, adding that it was heart warming news.

He further lauded Itsekiri and Ijaw youths for coming together to embark on sensitization campaigns to communities to support the project.

Earlier, President of Itsekiri National Youths Council, INYC, Mr Weyinmi Agbateyinro and his Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, counterpart, Mr Eric Omare, said they were in his office to acquaint him with their sensitization programme to communities to support the project.