Collapsed Mowo Bridge: Mokwa-Jebba Road reopens to traffic

THE Corps Marshal of Federal Road Safety, FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi has commended the Federal Government for the temporary repair on the collapsed Mowo Bridge along Mokwa/Jebba Road.

Federal Road Safety Corps in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, said that “Prompt action by Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Raji Fashola on collapsed Mowo bridge has resulted in temporary opening of the Mokwa/Jebba Road to traffic as palliative repairs has been effected on the collapsed bridge while permanent repairs is been worked on.” .

Oyeyemi expressed satisfaction with the promptness in which the remedial work was done, noting that it has enabled the movement of vehicles again on the road.

He said the personnel will still be on ground to carry out traffic control and traffic calming until normalcy is finally restored at the spot.

He warned motorists to be lane disciplined and exercise caution while plying the road.

It should be recalled that the corps reported two days ago that the bridge after Mowo Junction, 18km from Mokwa and about one kilometre from Tatabu bridge that collapsed last year and repaired promptly by the Federal Government on Mokwa-Jebba road collapsed again due to heavy rainfall.

According to the FRSC, consequently, vehicular movement from both sides of the road was affected as there was no thorough fare as at that time.

Oyeyemi had ordered immediate deployment of more personnel and logistics on the proposed alternative route to cater for the anticipated upsurge in vehicular movements along the route.

He called for caution among the motoring public while the bridge is fixed promptly by the government.

He also ordered strict traffic surveillance by operatives of the Corps at the bridge head to avert any mishap.

FRSC 11 06 2018