Christian Youth Association lauds JAMB’s performance

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), says the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) deserves commendation by all Nigerians following its recent excellent performance.

Mr Daniel Kadzai, National President of the association disclosed this in an interview with Newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the association deemed it necessary to present an award to the board following the outcome of its fact finding mission on the activities of the JAMB, where it discovered the board deserved the gesture.

Kadzai said that it was time for the country to stop politicising every issue, especially those that might threaten the peaceful coexistence of the citizens.

He stressed the need to join hands with those who are genuinely ready to build the country.

“Let us call a spade, a spade. If one is doing what is right, we must not use religion, politics or otherwise to destroy it, especially when we do not have the facts.

“We must note that the social media is there, ready to distribute all sorts of rumours and stories that are not confirmed which can give room to chaos.”

Kadzai explained that the association recently visited the board on a fact finding mission on the controversial Arabic inclusion in the recently conducted Police recruitment examination by the board.

He noted that the visit followed allegations that the board compelled candidates, especially of the Christians to answer Arabic questions against their wish.

“Before going to JAMB, I called some people whom I know sat for the exams in Mubi, Adamawa and they told me they were not forced to write in Arabic.

“And at the meeting, it was quite revealing as we also noted and observed the fairness, transparency and equitable way in which the board operated.

“That is how a public agency should be managed.

“In as much as we came with complaints, as Christians whose Bible teaches love and truth; we must equally promote love among one another and also say things the way we see them.”

Kadzie also said that the delegation did not only went to hear from the board on what transpired but to also offer its support towards providing excellence service to the people and not to condemn the board for doing its job.

According to him, ours is to always raise questions where necessary, seek clarification on policies and to support any Nigerian who is working for the development of the nation.

“From what we saw, we have no doubt that the JAMB Registrar is one Nigerian that deserves our commendations for his performance and sincerity of purpose.

“We also urged the registrar to use his influence, as a strategic personality, to help address government policies and appointments that seem to favour one side of the religion which is building up unimaginable mutual suspicion among the people.”

He commended the registrar for the “unprecedented” remittance of over N7.8billion to government’s coffers.

He told NAN that his efforts to enhance the welfare of his staff were also noticeable and commendable.

According to him, it was difficult to reconcile the total sum with the previous record reported to have been remitted to the Federal Government in the past.