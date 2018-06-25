CBN Tennis: Adejoke vows to defend title

With the qualifying series of the 40th edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria men and women Open Senior Tennis tournament concluded on Sunday, action would continue today in the main draw of both the men’s and women’s singles events as well as the doubles events. Also to be captured in today’s action are the wheelchair tennis players who stormed Abuja yesterday for their events which will also begin today.

The Championship is witnessing tough contests already as upcoming junior players who were given entrance via the wild card are not leaving anything to chance thereby confirming the earlier position of the technical officials of fierce battle this year.

Women Singles defending Champion Sarah Adegoke still sees herself as the player to beat. According to her, every player is a potential threat to her title hence, she would never under estimate anyone in the course of defending her title.”

If junior MaryLove Edward can from nowhere beat all her seniors to face me in the 2017 finals, then no player must be seen as a minor any more.

“Based on this, I will take the matches as they come and ensure that I play my normal game with the help of my coach”

Meanwhile, Central Bank of Nigeria Ag.Director Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor said this year’s championship which is on-going would be unique as it marks the 40th year of non-stop sponsorship of the championship to emerge as the longest .and most consistent sponsored tournament in Nigeria