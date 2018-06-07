CBN to sell N1.1trn Treasury Bills in 3 months

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has rolled plans to issue N1.1 trillion worth of Treasury Bills (NTBs) in the next three months to August 30, 2018.

The apex bank disclosed this through its third quarterly NTBs Issuance programme released Tuesday this week.

CBN issues TBs twice a month to help the government fund its budget deficit, support commercial lenders in managing liquidity and curb inflation.

CBN revealed that it will issue NTBs worth N1.1 trillion from Thursday, June 14 to Thursday, August 30.

The three months bills to be issued, which represents the amount of bills that will mature during the period, consist of N44.9 billion worth of 91 days bills; N225.1 billion worth of 182 days bills and N782.5 billion 364 days bills, while bills to be offered next week comprises N6.2 billion worth of 91 days bills and N174.6 billion worth of 364 days bills.

The issuance programme showed that the apex bank will issue N66.7 billion in the last two weeks of June, comprising N5.4 billion worth of 91 days bills and N61.3 billion worth of 364 days bills.

In July, CBN will issue N348.8 billion worth of bills, comprising of N15.3 billion worth of 91 days bills, N60.5 billion worth of 182 days bills, and N273 billion worth of 364 days bills.

Bills of the same tenure and amount will mature during this period. In August, the apex bank plans to issue bills worth N455.8 billion which includes N17.8 billion worth of 91 days bills, N164.5 billion worth of 182 days bills, and N 273.5 billion worth of 364 days bills.