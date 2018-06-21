Breaking News
Argentina vs Croatia : Caballero brings Croatia close to round of 16

On 8:46 pm

A howler from Argentina’s Willy Caballero gifted Croatia a 1-0 second-half lead in their World Cup clash on Thursday — the latest in a string of goalkeeping errors in big matches.

The Chelsea stopper attempted a chipped pass over Ante Rebic from inside his own area, but totally underhit his effort and the Croatia winger fired an unstoppable volley into the roof of the net.

The World Cup in Russia has already seen some questionable goalkeeping, including a poor performance from Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Al-Mayouf in a 5-0 thumping by Russia on the opening day.

David De Gea, regarded by many as the best goalkeeper in the world, also had a moment to forget when he allowed a Cristiano Ronaldo shot to slip through his grasp in Spain’s 3-3 draw with Portugal.

Liverpool’s Loris Karius made two embarrassing blunders in last month’s Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

Caballero is only starting for Argentina because Manchester United’s Sergio Romero is missing the tournament through injury.


