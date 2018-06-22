C-River 2019: PDP chieftain set to challenge Ayade

By Dapo Akinrefon

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River State, Dr. Paul Udayi, yesterday, declared his intention to challenge incumbent Governor Ben Ayade for the governorship ticket in the 2019 election.

Addressing newsmen in Calabar, Udayi lamented that the state had gone out of development track under the current administration, saying that it was time to bring back the lost glory of the state.

He said: “Cross Riverians have a choice to decide their fate in the forthcoming general election. If they miss it this time, they would have lost it. This is not the time to continue to complain, it is the time to make the change.

“Everyone who has not got his Permanent Voters Card should ensure to do that now so that they can vote in the kind of leadership they want. In order not to distort the zoning formula that is already in place, I will only do one-term of four years. I do not need more than three years to do all I need to do after which I will write my hand-over note.

“My intention to run for the governorship of Cross River State is in response to the cry of Cross Riverians for good leadership.”