Building of mosque: C-River Senator stirs controversy over donation

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

A recent donation towards the building of a mosque in Calabar, Cross River State by Senator Gershom Bassey has sparked controversy among some of his constituents.

The presentation of 200 bags of cement to Muslims in the constituency towards the construction of a mosque was viewed negatively by some, especially the opposition.

But Bassey, who is the Vice Chairman of Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources, Upstream, denied having any hidden agenda, adding that his gesture was informed by the need for religious harmony.

Senior Legal Adviser to the Senator, Mr. Essien Ita, told Saturday Vanguard that the gesture was to carry along all the constituents in Cross River South without discriminations.

He said:”Senator Bassey believes in religious harmony and unity of the country. He has donated a brand new Toyota Hiace bus to the association of persons living with physical challenges in the senatorial district. He has made over N213 million cash donations to his constituents.’’