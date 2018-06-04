Buhari’s govt taken over by hawks —Delta ALGON chairman

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—CHAIRMAN of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Chief Itiako Ikpokpo, weekend, said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government had been taken over by hawks, urging the President to also extend his fight against corruption to members of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ikpokpo, who spoke with Vanguard in Asaba, said: “President Buhari didn’t understand the reality of this new Nigeria. He lost touch and I see that his ascendancy to Presidency was out of anger, deep-seated anger and pain, so it didn’t give him the opportunity to understand the economy of this country and the security challenges.

“I think that unfortunately too, the government has been taken over by hawks who are not allowing him to understand the very nature of the challenges we face as a country. I will say he has not lived up to expectation and it is rather sad that we have gone back almost 10 years as a country.”