Buhari’s achievements laudable, deserves 2nd term —Johnny

By Olawale Gabriel

Prominent Ijaw leader and chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Chief Micheal Johnny, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for restoring peace and security in Niger Delta region.

He described the President ‘s remarkable achievements in the last three years in office as commendable and should be rewarded with a second term.

Johnny, in a statement, yesterday, in Warri, Delta State said: “President Buhari has made Nigerians proud, as clearly indicated in his Democracy Day speech, which actually revealed all that the present administration has achieved in the last three years. Certainly, Nigerians now know that the President means well for the country.”

The former Chairman of Egbema Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation, EGCDF, noted that with his achievements so far, President Buhari deserves a second term in 2019 to consolidate on his achievements.