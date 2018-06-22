Breaking News
Buhari to Super Eagles: Sustain the winning momentum

On 7:31 pmIn 2018 World Cup, Sports

…Congratulates team for 2-0 victory

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed joy over the victory of the Nigeria’s national team, the Super Eagles against in their second game at the ongoing Russia 2018 World Cup against Iceland and urged them to sustain the current winning momentum.

Iceland’s forward Alfred Finnbogason (L) takes a shot at Nigeria’s goalkeeper Francis Uzoho during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Iceland at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 22, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

President Buhari expressed delight at the confidence, discipline, team-work and indomitable spirit displayed by the young Nigerian players.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser, Chief Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja, urged them not to limit themselves but sustain the current winning momentum by going all out against their last group opponent, Argentina, next week.

According to him, “I am confident that if our players believe in themselves, they can qualify out of their difficult group and even go very far in the tournament,” adding that “with determination, nothing is impossible.”

The President urged all Nigerians to continue to rally round the Nigerian ambassadors with their prayers and other forms of support.


