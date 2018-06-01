Breaking: Niger Delta youths protest in Abuja, demand removal of Apochi, JTF Commander

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-A mass protest being led by the coalition of Niger Delta Civil Society activists and the Niger Delta environmental protection group, is currently going on in Abuja.

The protesters, comprising thousands of men and women mostly youths from the region, said their action was informed by the worsening case of economic sabotage, oil bunkering, vandalisation of oil facilities as well as stealing.

The protesters, who are at the moment addressing a world press conference to further state their grievances, demanded immediate removal of Rear Admiral Apochi Sulaiman, Commander of Operation Delta Safe, having accused him of aiding and abating the problems they listed.

They carried placards bearing different inscriptions such as:”Please Save Nigerian Economy from the hands of Apochi and his oil bunkerer friends;EFCC please save Niger Delta and arrest Chief Bunkerer of Nigeria Apochi Sulaiman and his bribe collector, Dagogo Gilbert;Apochi sabotaging the Chief of Defence Staff Anti-vandalism and Bunkering Programme in the Niger Delta among others.

Joint Co-ordinator of the group, Tochukwu Ohazuruike, who is addressing the media here, said they group will take a protest match to the Defence Headquarters and the Force Headquarters where they would lay their grievances to both the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

Details coming–