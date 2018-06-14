Breaking News
Breaking: Manchester City to start title defence at Arsenal

On 9:35 am

Premier League champions Manchester City will begin their title defence away to Arsenal on the weekend of August 11-12, the English Premier League announced Thursday as it unveiled the fixtures for the 2018/19 season.

The match will also be new Arsenal manager Unai Emery’s first in English football’s top flight.


