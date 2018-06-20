Breaking News
Breaking: I was compelled to sign 2018 budget, says Buhari

By adekunle

…Berates NASS For Budget Cuts in Key Sectors of Economy
…Set to Submit Supplementary Budget Soon
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – FINALLY, President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2018 N9.12 trillion Appropriation Bill into law in the absence of the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

The budget was assented to by the President at exactly 12;05 noon at the mini conference room of the Presidential villa,Abuja

Buhari while signing the budget said he was compelled to sign the budget not to keep the economy continuously on standstill.

He berated the National Assembly for cutting the budget estimates, especially in key sectors which he said would have impacted more on the economy.

He also indicated the interest to forward supplementary budget to the National Assembly to make up the figures that were cut by the lawkers.

