Borno police command confirms Boko Haram attacks

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

The Borno state Police Command has confirmed the early Tuesday Morning attack on Gajiram, the Headquarters of Nganzai Local Government Area of the state by suspected members of boko haram sect.

This attack is coming barely two three days ago, when suicide bombers attacked Damboa Council Area with Rocket Propelled Launchers and Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs which had claimed over 40 lives with 75 injured.

In a Press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Okon said, “Today at about 1740hrs, heavily armed Boko Haram terrorist in about eleven gun trucks attacked Gajiram town, headquarters of Nganzai LGA.

“Police personnel deployed to the area alongside troops of the Nigerian Military engaged the terrorists and promptly repelled the attack.

“There was no casualty on the side of the police.

“Meanwhile, reinforcement has been mobilised and deployed to the town.

Further development will be communicated to the press in due course”. Okon stated.