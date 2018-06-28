Border reopening sign of good intention from Sudan – South Sudan says

South Sudan on Thursday welcomed the initiative to reopen the common border with Sudan as sign of good intention by the Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir that will enable free movement of people and goods benefiting the two neighboring countries.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Mawien Ariik told Xinhua that they appreciate the move by Sudan to reopen the border as it will boost trade between the two countries.

“That is a good intention from Sudan we need our border to be open and the government appreciates that because it will enable free movement of our people and goods,” Makol said in Juba.

Sudanese president on Tuesday ordered the reopening of the border after he held talks with President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar in Khartoum where the two rival leaders signed a “permanent” ceasefire agreement as part of efforts to restore peace in South Sudan which is embroiled in more than four years conflict.

Sudan initially closed its border with South Sudan in 2013 and only reopened in 2014 before closure again in 2016.

The two countries have in the past traded accusations of supporting rebels in each other’s territories and also disagreed on border demarcation.

Both countries also agreed recently to facilitate resumption of oil production and rehabilitation of damaged oilfields in the once disputed Heglig oil field.

South Sudan pays oil pipeline dues to Sudan for transportation of its oil to Port Sudan.