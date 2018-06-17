Boko Haram: 2000 IDPs return to Guzamala LGA to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr 6 years after – Army

The Nigerian Army on Sunday said 2,000 celebrated Eid-el-Fitr at Gudumbali town in Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno, six year after the town was desserted by locals in the area following Boko Haram attacks.

Guzamala LGA, is located approximately 125 kms north of the state capital, Maiduguri.

According to a statement issued by Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations, the IDPs returned to their ancestral home following successes recorded in the ongiong Operation Last Hold.

He said that more returnees were escorted back home by troops.

“Following the achievements recorded by the troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, the Nigerian Army consolidated the operations with clearance operation which is Sharan Gwona da Sharan Gida and dominance patrols.

“The returnees, drawn from different IDP camps were assured of their safety and government’s assistance in rebuilding their homes and livelihoods.

“Building materials are already being stocked for distribution as efforts are intensified to clear and open up more communities in the Nine Local Government Area Councils of Northern Borno,” Texas said.

He said that the Commander of Operation LAST HOLD, Maj.-Gen. Abba Dikko, who welcomed the returnees, said that the Military will not rest on its oars until all displaced persons are safely returned to their ancestral homes.

Texas said the commander emphasised that, all terrorists either surrender, deradicalised and reintegrate back to their communities or are vanquished and conquered,.