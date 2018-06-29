Biola Alabi set for epic premiere of Lara and the beat

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Biola Alabi Media (BAM) does not do things in half measures, so expect a big explosion next week as they premiere their latest movie titled ‘Lara and the beat. The outfit has been working on the movie for close to a year and now they are about to reveal the movie to the world.

As expected, the premiere will have top players in the entertainment business in attendance. You may recall that last year, BAM held the biggest movie premiere for ‘Banana Island Ghost’. This one promises to be twice as big.

The movie, Lara and the Beat, is about the coming of age of the young and beautiful Giwa sisters caught in the center of a financial scandal with their late parents’ Media Empire. The sisters are forced out of their privileged bubble, and must learn to build their own future – through music and enterprise – to salvage their family’s past.

The lead actors in the movie are music stars, Seyi Shay and Vector. The movie is star-studded including Somkele Idhalama, Chioma Akpotha, Chinedu Ikedieze, DJ Exclusive, Uche Jombo, Lala Akindoju, Toni Tones, Saidi Balogun, amongst other top stars.

According to Biola Alabi, “Lara and the Beat is a reinforcement of our promise and goal to continue to tell authentic African stories to local and global audiences. We have worked with the best talents in the industry and engaged key partnerships and collaborations that have helped to deliver this outstanding movie. I am happy and I look forward to everyone enjoying Lara and the Beat in the cinemas from July 20.”

Themes explored in the movie, as seen in the trailer, include financial literacy, family values, sisterhood, friendship, music, fashion, culture and love. Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), a major partner of the movie, believes that this handshake with the film industry is the best way to spread the vital message of civic duty and civic responsibilities.

“We have partnered with the movie, ‘Lara and the Beat’, because we identify so much with the movie industry’s power to tell our authentic stories, and indeed, Lagos State has an inspiring story to tell. Lagos is at the centre of this film and with the way the state is showcased you can clearly see taxpayers’ money at work. Through this partnership we want people to see why it is important to comply with civic responsibilities, as well as recognize how discomforting it can be when one fails to perform their civic duties,” said LIRS Chairman, Mr. Ayodele Subair.