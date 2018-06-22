The big boys have gone SUV crazy

Rolls Royce, Bentley, Lamborghini, Aston Martin all parade new SUVs

By Theodore Opara

Call it a revolution if you like or a new wind of change. This is what is happening in the automobile industry at the moment. The real big boys in the auto industry have decided to take the SUV world by storm. Never in my wildest dream could I have imagined Rolls Royce, the ultimate luxury car maker breaking its tradition of building luxury sedans after many decades in the business nor could I have imaged Lamborghini building sport utility vehicles in addition to its known area of speciality, which are sport cars. What about Aston Martin and Bentley toeing the same line of building SUVs at this present time? But then, the only constant thing in life is change.

Well, this has happened and it is now the talk of the town that the big boys in the automobile world have gone SUVcrazy. The competition has become so intense that none of the big boys is leaving anything to chance. They have rolled out super SUVs to the extent that the traditional SUV makers like Range Rover, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Jeep, Toyota etc are worried.The four ‘big boys’ as I chose to call them have taken the SUV segment to another level by ensuring that luxury, performance, safety, comfort are raised to all time high.With Rolls Royce hitting the market with Cullinan SUV which costs as much as 230,000 pounds sterling, Bentley responded with Bentayga Mullina while Lamborghini turned out with the Urus. Aston Martin is also getting ready with another world class SUV by 2020.

This means that luxury SUV lovers would have a wide range of these super SUVs to choose from. Interesting all the new arrivals are performance personiified in every sense as they have brought their wealth of experience to bear in their new area of business – SUV making.

Here is a brief of the new Super SUVs that have sent tongues wagging.

The Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV is unarguably a typical Rolls Royce with all the characters and attributes of a Rolls Royce. The luxury British brand did not in anyway lower the standard, it rather added and added! The Cullinan from all indications has set a new standard in the luxury SUV market. A typical 4 x 4, its clearance is slightlylower than the Range Rover. The Cullinan shares many features with the Rolls-Royce flagship,the Phantom. It is powered by 6.75 litre twin turbo V12 engine and all aluminium chassis that is referred to as the architect of luxury. This powerful engine has been specially tuned to deliver 850Nm of torque from 1,600 rpm, while peak power is rated at 563 brakehorse power.The chassis features a double wishbone front axle and five-link rear axle with air suspension that gets larger air struts than even the Rolls Royce Phantom with more air volume to provide Rolls Royce’s magic carpet ride over the very worst terrain.The interior of the Cullinan is a clear demonstration of Rolls-Royce creativity, using the best quality materials. There is a combination of the very best wood, leather and metals available inside, depending on customers choice. A functional dash layout features a symmetrical facia and simple connections plus Roll’s version of BMW excellent iDrive infotainment system. The very latest technology is all present and correct including night vision with pedestrian and widelife detection adaptive cruise control and lane departure system.

The other big boy, the Lamborghini Urus SUV is a departure from Lambo’s sport cars in terms of looks and identity, but a typical Lamborghini when it comes to performance. The 2019 Urus would certainly shore-up the company’s profit from next year as it has shown flashes of an SUV that would rule its class.The Urus is powered by a V8 engine that delivers amazing power. Lambo has fitted the SUV with an exhaust system that bubbles with menace.Report has it that compared with basically any other SUV, the Urus is a blisteringly fast beast. Lamboghini claims that zero to 62 mph takes the Urus only 3.6 seconds and it would reach top speed at 190mph which makes it the fastest production SUV on the road.It would cost about $200,000 to have the Urus in your garage, tax and duties excluded.The interior of the Urus is sports car-like as bucket seats and other sport car features abound.Hexagons dominate the Urus dashboard with aviation-style controls. From the driver’s seat, the Urus feels most like a Lamborghini and that is how it drives.

For Bentley, the SUV world can never be the same again. The rules have been altered and level changed. Bentley has given the SUV world something to cheer about in its new SUV, the Bentayga. Beautifully designed, Bentayga SUV can win a beauty contest if there is one for SUVs. The Bentayga is powered by a W12 petrol engine. It takes the engine 4seconds to accelerate from zero to 60mp and on a top speed of 187 mph. The variable displacement delivers the most efficient performance and class – leading fuel economy.The Bentayga is the pinnacle of craftmanship and luxury. The four seats comfort specification with rear centre console is the ultimate statement of many designs. This is immediately evident in the two individual rear seats which adjust in 18 defferent ways and include message and ventilation function. As with all Bentleys, there is always the opportunity to add your own personal touch. There are seven Mulliner created interior colour splits that come as standard.

Though the Aston Martin Crossover SUV will be arriving in 2020 everything point to the fact that it will be a great car. The first impression of the car at the Geneva Motor show indicated that Aston Martin is throwing in everything it has to this highly anticipated SUV. Aston has already begun work on a production facility in Wales. The price is likely to hit $225,000 excluding tax and duty. Please don’t lose sleep about the price. It is peanuts for those who buy it. They are not just SUVs, they are simply big boys’ toys.