Benue crisis: Air Force deploys 2 fighter jets, 300 special forces

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–Nigerian Air Force has deployed two fighter aircraft and 300 special forces to Benue State, following recurring crises in the state.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, according to Director of Public Relations and Information of Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, disclosed this. weekend, when he paid a visit to the headquarters of Operation Whirl Stroke.

Abubakar, according to the statement, used the occasion to induct two new fighter jets, Mi-35P helicopter gunships, for combat duties in Operation Whirl Stroke currently going on in the state.

He said the release of the vehicles was NAF’s contributions towards curbing violence in Benue State.

Abubakar said NAF was committed to ensuring the security of lives and properties of all Nigerians.

“NAF has contributed about 300 Special Forces personnel to OPWS along with the deployment of an array of fighter aircraft, Mi-35 helicopter gunships as well as Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance platforms to bring an end to the security challenges in the state, “he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of progress achieved in the operation and commended the Commander, officers and men of OPWS for the successes so far achieved.

He assured them that the NAF would continue to provide all necessary support to ensure even greater results in the operation.

The CAS also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for creating an enabling environment for the NAF to continue to carry out its constitutional roles.

The visit, the statement explained, was in continuation of the series of visits being undertaken by the Air Force Chief to assess and enhance the operational effectiveness of Nigerian Air Force units across the country.

The visit equally afforded the CAS the opportunity to visit the Headquarters of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) as well as interact with NAF personnel deployed for the operation.

The statement read further:”The Chairman House Committee on the Air Force, Honourable Samson Okwu, also accompanied the CAS on the visit.