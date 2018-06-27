BEDC moves to improve power supply

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, has assured electricity consumers in Delta, Edo, Ondo and Ekiti states of improved power supply, noting that it had commenced replacement of faulty equipment for better service.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Affairs of BEDC, Mr Tayo Adekunle, said the power outage experienced in Warri, Delta State and neighouring areas was largely caused by faulty transmission lines, adding that more customers would be metered with the advent of the Federal Government’s Meter Asset Provider.

On power outage in some area, he said: “Though there was power outage between February and April in some locations in Warri (Delta State) due to technical fault within the power value chain, BEDC has since strived to distribute power available from the national grid within prevailing limitations.

“The outage experienced in Warri, Effurun and environs was as a result of technical fault at the 132KV transmission station at PTI, Effurun. The complaints from Eku axis in March stemmed from faulty Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Amukpe station in Sapele.”