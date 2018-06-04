Bauchi adopts e-payment system to fish out ghost workers

By Charles Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi state government has adopted digital payment system to fish out ghost workers in the state government payroll.

Speaking at a press conference with journalists on Monday, the Head of Service Alhaji Liman Bello, who was represented by a director in the agency, recounted the benefits of the policy since its implementation in the state.

“The policy is not meant to witch hunt any civil servant in the state. It’s a reform that will help the government to serve the people better and pay salaries as and when due”.

Alhaji Bello however regretted the illegal deductions in some workers’ salaries and assured civil servants that all issues will be addressed.

“We are aware that some unnecessary deductions were made during payment of last month’s salaries, which was not intended. I assure you that very soon everyone will receive his due pay” He added.

On his part, the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Mr. Hasimu Gital, commended the state government on its new policy, saying that it has helped to bring back sanity in the payroll system.

“I want to commend the state government for its laudable achievement in fishing out ghost workers and ensuring that hardworking and legitimate civil servants are paid as and when due” Mr Gital noted.