Balogun wants Eagles to avoid Wembley mistakes

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun wants the team to learn from their mistakes during the friendly againt England at Wembley as they face Czech Republic on Wednesday.

The newly signed Brighton & Hove Albion player added that the Super Eagles must improve if they have to make impact against Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in group D of the FIFA World Cup.

Balogun emphasised the importance of preparation ahead of a challenging run of fixtures when the competition gets underway.

“It’s a tough group and we know we have to be ready and well-prepared.

“But we have to learn from our mistakes because the tournament isn’t far away now.”

The former FSV Mainz 05 man put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Seagulls last month, and he was full of praise and admiration for how his new club fared last season in the top flight.

“I’m delighted to be in the Premier League, but it’s been a busy time for me recently with that and the international side.

“When the World Cup has calmed down, I can start to organise myself and then I will have the realisation that I’m about to play in one of the best leagues in the world, which has always been one of my biggest dreams.”