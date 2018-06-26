Ayida now Berger Paints’ Chairman

BERGER Paints Plc has an-nounced the appointment of Abi Ayida as its new chairman as Oladimeji Alo steps down.

Ayida holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Minnesota and a Master’s degree from Pennsylvania State University, USA. He has broad experience in the Banking, Insurance and Manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Nigeria.

He is currently the Managing Partner for Vail Woodward Associate, International Business Development Consultants.

He was appointed a Non-Executive Director on 14th, December 1999.

Alo stepped down from the board to enable him attend to other commitments in the corporate world. His resignation took effect from the 7th of June 2018.

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc was incorporated in Nigeria as a private limited liability company in 1959 and converted to a public limited liability company in 1973.

The company is into the manufacturing, sales and distribution of paints and allied products.